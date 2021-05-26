Porto's Bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations

Careers

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- If you just can't get enough of Porto's potato balls and you're looking for work - then this might be the job for you.

The iconic Southland bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations!

The company is hosting a job fair at the Buena Park location off Beach Boulevard on Wednesday. The event is expected to last until 2 p.m.

Starting pay is around $15 and includes health benefits, paid vacation, a 401K and an employee discount.

Porto's has locations in Glendale, Burbank, West Covina, Downey and one in Northridge coming soon.

For more information, visit www.nowhiring.com/portos.

