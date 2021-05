Porto's Bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations

EMBED >More News Videos Porto's Bakery and Café is opening a West Covina location this week and already has its next site picked out: Northridge.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- If you just can't get enough of Porto's potato balls and you're looking for work - then this might be the job for you.The iconic Southland bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations!The company is hosting a job fair at the Buena Park location off Beach Boulevard on Wednesday. The event is expected to last until 2 p.m.Starting pay is around $15 and includes health benefits, paid vacation, a 401K and an employee discount.Porto's has locations in Glendale, Burbank, West Covina , Downey and one in Northridge coming soon For more information, visit www.nowhiring.com/portos