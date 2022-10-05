Video shows thieves stealing vans in Westchester used to transport students with special needs

The Carousel School said this is the second time it's been targeted in the last couple of weeks.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A school that caters to students with special needs in Westchester is asking the public's help in tracking down thieves who were caught on camera stealing two vans from their campus.

Carousel School officials say the thieves stole the vans last week.

Surveillance video shows the suspects jumping over a fence to get to the vans, which are primarily used to pick up nearly a dozen students.

"We have to transport the students, and so we're low on vans and we have to do more routes and it's costing more on gas because they've stolen some tools that we need very badly," said Carousel School's executive director Maria Davis.

The school said this is the second time it's been targeted recently. In addition to the vans, the thieves also took cell phones that contained parent and student information, clickers to open the school's gate and other tools and supplies, according to officials.

"We are a small school," said Ann Guzman, the school's clinical director and behavior supervisor. "We've been targeted a few things now and I wish they would stop targeting us. We have been working hard for our students and this type of crime needs to stop."

Police have since launched an investigation into the theft.

According to investigators, one of the suspects who stole a catalytic converter from one of the vans was recently arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.