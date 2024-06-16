Vintage 1950s Oldsmobile stolen from LA car dealer's underground garage: 'I just can't believe it'

Frank Corrente said he has no idea how a thief managed to steal the car that was locked up in an underground garage in the middle of the night.

Frank Corrente said he has no idea how a thief managed to steal the car that was locked up in an underground garage in the middle of the night.

Frank Corrente said he has no idea how a thief managed to steal the car that was locked up in an underground garage in the middle of the night.

Frank Corrente said he has no idea how a thief managed to steal the car that was locked up in an underground garage in the middle of the night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frank Corrente has been selling vintage cars to the stars for decades.

From James Brown to Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash to Nicolas Cage - Corrente knows his stuff.

Some of his cars are worth $100,000 or more, but recently, someone stole one of his prized vintage vehicles - a 1951 Oldsmobile Rocket 98.

"They stole my car," he said.

Corrente kept the car along with several others in a garage on Sunset Boulevard in the Hollywood area.

"I come in here one day, and I go to show a guy a car, I said, 'Let me show you my Oldsmobile,' which I was very proud of ... I look over and it was gone."

Corrente said he has no idea how a thief managed to steal the car that was locked up in an underground garage in the early hours of the night. He said security cameras weren't working at the time.

"I just can't believe it," said Corrente. "It was locked, covered ... it's been a week. I've got it posted several places. I can't find it."

Corrente is known in Hollywood primarily for his vintage Cadillacs. He said the Oldsmobile that was stolen is a classic beauty that he wasn't eager to sell unless he had a really motivated buyer.

It's worth about $25,000 and he's eager to get it back.

"Very pretty car ... I don't normally buy many Oldsmobiles but I had to have that car," said Corrente, who has since filed a police report.

And he has one simple message for the thief.

"I don't care who you are, bring my car back, park it on a market parking lot and tell me where it's at," said Corrente.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.