A chaotic early-morning crash was captured on video as a speeding car careened into multiple parked vehicles just south of downtown LA and sent a passenger flying about 80 feet down the street.Police later arrested the 30-year-old driver, Wilfredo Vaquiz Escobar, 30, of Los Angeles, saying he was intoxicated at the time of the early morning crash.The collision was reported around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 33rd Street.Police say a Honda Accord driven by Escobar with six passengers inside was traveling 80-100 mph when he lost control, and spun out."I was sad because I use this car every day to drop off my son at school," said Liset Juarez, whose minivan was damaged in the crash. "Now we don't have anything. And angry at the same time because I can't believe there's people out there driving drunk."Video shows a vehicle colliding with multiple parked cars and spinning out on the street, damaging or destroying at least five parked cars.One passenger was thrown more than 80 feet and was hospitalized with significant head trauma. Another passenger was also hospitalized for head trauma.Police say only one of the seven people inside the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.Escobar fled the scene on foot, police say, but he was later arrested a few hours later at his residence in South Los Angeles.He was booked for felony DUI causing injuries and was being held on $100,000 bail.