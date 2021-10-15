Carson residents say foul odor in the air is making them sick: 'I can't breathe that stuff in'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11105888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A foul odor in the air that has not gone unnoticed by residents in the Carson area is believed to be coming from an organic material drying out in the Dominguez Channel.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in Carson say they've had enough of the foul odor they claim has been lingering over the city for more than a week, and they won't stop until their concerns are heard.A group of residents rallied outside of Carson City Hall on Thursday, demanding answers for the smell described as a combination of "The Walking Dead," rotten eggs and burning tires."I sleep with my head under the covers," said a tearful Linda Johnson, a Carson resident. "I can't breathe that stuff in, and it's really bad.Carson officials told ABC7 they believe the odor is coming from an organic material drying out in the Dominguez Channel. The county said the odor is believed to be hydrogen sulfide."The ongoing odors associated with the Dominguez Channel are sufficiently pervasive to be considered a public nuisance to residents and those working and recreating nearby," read a statement issued by the Los Angeles County health department.The county said it's working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Fire Hazardous Materials and the South Coast Air Quality Management District to "evaluate and monitor hydrogen sulfide levels and to mitigate health impacts."Meanwhile, Carson Councilman Jawane Hilton is seeking for clearer explanations to pass down to residents."The word is, at one point, it was hydrogen sulfide, then they try to tell us it was algae," said Hilton of health officials. "So, we just want to know exactly what it is. They've told this to us, and we don't have any information for our residents, and our residents think we're hiding something, but we're limited on information that we have."The Carson City council held a public Zoom meeting Thursday night to discuss the odor and its impact on the community.Meanwhile, the county is urging residents to keep doors closed and replace any outdated air filters.If you're a Carson resident and need help with health protective measures, call the county's public health community line at 1-626-430-9821 and leave a message.