Carson teen missing since Jan. 1 has been found, LASD says

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old girl missing since Jan. 1 has been found, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Monday.

Alinka Angeline Castaneda, of Carson, was last seen on her neighbor's door camera early in the morning on the day she went missing. An unidentified man was seen walking toward her house in the video before she gets into an unknown vehicle.

Castaneda's mom said that her daughter left the home with her cell phone and wallet, wearing an all black outfit and gold necklace.

Castaneda had called her family three times since her disappearance. Each time sounding in distress.

The last time Castaneda called, she told her mother she was ready to come home and would meet her at Union Station, but she never showed.

It is unknown at this time where Castaneda was found and what condition she is in.