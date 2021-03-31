Multiple arrests made in deadly street racing crash in Carson on Christmas Day

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a street racing crash in Carson on Christmas Day that left one person dead.

On Dec. 25 around 1:45 p.m., two cars were street racing in the area of 915 East 230th Street when they crashed into each other, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The collision caused the drivers to lose control of the vehicles and strike a group of spectators. One of them, identified as 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, died as a result of being hit.

The suspects in those cars fled the scene immediately after the collision and had been sought until now.

The sheriff's department is expected to hold a news conference to provide more information on the arrests at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonlos angeles countytraffic fatalitiesarreststreet racingcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eased rules take effect today in OC amid move to orange tier
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Show More
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry weather
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures on 2-year anniversary of his death
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
More TOP STORIES News