Multiple arrests made in deadly street racing crash in Carson on Christmas Day

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a street racing crash in Carson on Christmas Day that left one person dead.On Dec. 25 around 1:45 p.m., two cars were street racing in the area of 915 East 230th Street when they crashed into each other, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The collision caused the drivers to lose control of the vehicles and strike a group of spectators. One of them, identified as 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, died as a result of being hit.The suspects in those cars fled the scene immediately after the collision and had been sought until now.The sheriff's department is expected to hold a news conference to provide more information on the arrests at 10 a.m. Wednesday.