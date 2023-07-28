Customers are back dining at Casa De Pizza in Granada Hills after temporary closure

Casa De Pizza in Granada Hills closed its doors back in January after being a staple in the community for over 60 years. Now, the small Italian restaurant is back open thanks to new owners.

Casa de Pizza in Granada Hills is back open with new owners and menu options.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELS (KABC) -- Customers say they're thrilled to be back dining at Casa de Pizza in Granada Hills.

"We've been waiting so long all this time, but I'm glad it worked out," said customer Edith Masongsong.

The small Italian restaurant is known for its famous Sinatra dining room and pasta and pizza dishes. But in early January, Casa de Pizza was forced to close its doors.

"The pandemic kind of did us in as it did everybody and we just decided to stop," said Vito Giovannelli, the previous owner of Casa de Pizza.

Giovonnelli says he thought it was the end of an era for Casa de Pizza.

"It's been 61 years of this restaurant," Giovannelli said.

Giovannelli says his parents opened the restaurant back in 1961 and he officially took over the business in 1994.

"A very important part of the Valley, tons of great customers," Giovannelli said.

But after closing the restaurant, Giovannelli said he was relieved to find out new owners were stepping in and taking over.

"I used to work here 15 years ago and I heard that Vito was closing down and you know I told him I'm more than willing to take over his establishment," said co-owner Eddie Alvarez.

"We took over in early January and we were closed for five to six months due to renovations. So, since opening, we've been busy every single day," said co-owner Joel Guevara.

"We just want the tradition of Casa to keep going. We just want our family restaurant to succeed," said office manager Karla Alvarez.

Guevara and Eddie Alvarez say since they've taken over the restaurant, they've kept the same classic recipes casa de pizza is known for. But they've also added a few new dishes to the menu as well.

"We added a couple more things to the menu, like our fried Brussels sprouts. He didn't have wings on the menu and our pastas, we added our penne alla vodka," Eddie Alvarez said.

"The food is delicious; it takes me back to Rome," said customer Yolanda Bailon.

Guevara and Alvarez say this is a new chapter for Casa de Pizza and they hope the restaurant continues to thrive in the community.

"We hope to just build upon the already Casa De Pizza legacy," Guevara said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda