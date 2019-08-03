Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway 50% contained after growing to 150 acres

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday afternoon were battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area that grew to 150 acres and was 50% contained, officials said.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.According to the Angeles National Forest's Twitter account, the blaze was burning shortly before 1:30 p.m. about 2 miles north of Templin Highway. The California Highway Patrol closed 2 lanes on the 5 Freeway at the scene.Forest officials also tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire air crews were making good progress suppressing the flames.The cause of the fire was unknown.