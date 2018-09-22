1,200-acre brush fire in Castaic prompts evacuations

Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire burning in Castaic Saturday afternoon. (twitter/LACoFireAirOps)

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic, which prompted evacuations Saturday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Charlie Fire, was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road.


The blaze started around 3 acres and then quickly grew to 100, fire officials said. By 5 p.m., fire officials said the fire charred about 1,200 acres.

Fire crews said helicopters and additional aircraft were requested for water drops.

Evacuation orders were issued for San Francisquito from Tapia to Dry Gulch and Lowridge all the way up to Camp 14.

Temperatures in the area hit 96 degrees amid 21 percent humidity and light winds, but fire officials noted wind gusts reached up to 19 mph.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
