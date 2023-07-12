Crews battling brush fire near Castaic Lake

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Castaic Lake that has grown to at least 5 acres.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted near Castaic Lake, prompting a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Tuesday evening.

According to the Angeles National Forest, firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire near Lake Hughes Road at about 8 p.m.

The flames were burning at a moderate speed and were moving toward Castaic Lake. The blaze, named the Dry Fire, was estimated to be at least 5 acres in size.

Helicopters scooped up water from the lake and dumped water on the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.