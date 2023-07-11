Fire engulfs several outdoor structures, abandoned vehicles in Riverside County's Mead Valley

A small brush fire in Mead Valley spread to several outdoor structures and abandoned vehicles, engulfing them in flames amid scorching temperatures in Riverside County.

MEAD VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire in Mead Valley spread to several small outdoor structures and abandoned vehicles on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing them in flames amid scorching temperatures in Riverside County.

The so-called Rider Fire began in heavy vegetation about 12:45 p.m. in the 19900 block of Seaton Valley, according to Cal Fire. The blaze quickly spread to five acres.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters on the ground attacked the fire with hoses and bulldozers while aircraft dumped water and Phos-Check from overhead..

The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped by 2 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.