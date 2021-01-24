Survivor rescued from wreckage days after Castaic rollover crash

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was airlifted to a hospital days after a violent rollover crash that claimed the life of the driver.

The crash apparently happened Thursday. A pickup truck overturned in the hills on Oak Valley Road, killing the driver and giving the passenger serious injuries that included two broken legs.

The survivor was stuck in the mangled truck until the wreckage was spotted Saturday.

Firefighters responded, finding the driver dead but the passenger still alive. The survivor was airlifted to a hospital.
