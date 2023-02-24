Robbers use chainsaw to break into and steal from cash register of Van Nuys restaurant

A pair of robbers were caught on video using a chainsaw to break into and then rob the restaurant Catch 818 Mariscos.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Owners of the Van Nuys restaurant Catch 818 Mariscos are left frustrated after a pair of thieves were caught on camera using a chainsaw to break into their restaurant and its cash registers.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The robbers were dropped off by a white SUV, possibly a Range Rover, according to the owner, before video catches the robbers chainsawing open the door and then walking through the restaurant to the cash register.

The pair got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The owners say they are frustrated because the robbery will hurt even more at a time when they are dealing with rising costs.

The restaurant had suffered setbacks before. Its current location opened in February 2019 after a fire burned down their old location in December 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.