Cedars-Sinai among first hospitals across California to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The state's Department of Public Health says the facility was chosen based on its ultra-cold storage capabilities.
The first vaccine expected to the be approved by the Food and Drug Administration is the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in negative 80-degree Celsius freezers.
The state added the seven hospitals that were chosen, including Cedars-Sinai, were also selected because they have large health care populations at "highest-risk."
Apart from their evenly-spaced location across California, those hospitals were also willing to redistribute the vaccines outside their facility and network.
The other hospitals that were selected are as follows:
