Cedars-Sinai among first hospitals across California to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles will be among the first hospitals across California to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines once one is approved.

The state's Department of Public Health says the facility was chosen based on its ultra-cold storage capabilities.

The first vaccine expected to the be approved by the Food and Drug Administration is the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in negative 80-degree Celsius freezers.

The state added the seven hospitals that were chosen, including Cedars-Sinai, were also selected because they have large health care populations at "highest-risk."

Apart from their evenly-spaced location across California, those hospitals were also willing to redistribute the vaccines outside their facility and network.

The other hospitals that were selected are as follows:

  • Mercy Medical Center, Redding

  • Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego

  • UCD Health, Sacramento

  • UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco


  • Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera

  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital


