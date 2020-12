Cedars-Sinai among first hospitals across California to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccines

EMBED >More News Videos As the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is set to receive 327,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Mercy Medical Center, Redding

Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego

UCD Health, Sacramento

UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

EMBED >More News Videos As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles will be among the first hospitals across California to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines once one is approved.The state's Department of Public Health says the facility was chosen based on its ultra-cold storage capabilities.The first vaccine expected to the be approved by the Food and Drug Administration is the Pfizer vaccine , which must be stored in negative 80-degree Celsius freezers.The state added the seven hospitals that were chosen, including Cedars-Sinai, were also selected because they have large health care populations at "highest-risk."Apart from their evenly-spaced location across California, those hospitals were also willing to redistribute the vaccines outside their facility and network.The other hospitals that were selected are as follows: