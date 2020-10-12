Damage left behind after Lakers championship celebrations turn chaotic; 67 arrested

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Throngs of fans flocked to downtown Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the long-awaited championship win, but some left behind a trail of damage to local businesses near Staples Center.

The intersection of 9th and Flower streets sustained the most amount of graffiti and shattered windows, including a Starbucks store, although only one person was arrested for vandalism and five for looting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An orange Metro bus was also seen spray-painted with extensive graffiti and broken windows.

Police said a total of 67 people were arrested in the aftermath of the massive gathering, including 61 for failing to disperse after the LAPD went into tactical alert and declared an unlawful assembly.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Lakers winning their 17th NBA championship.



One officer received a hand injury, according to the department.

Mac McCarthy, a resident of the area who is also a member of the neighborhood council, said the initial noises generated from the crowds sounded like protest, until he realized why so many were out.

"People used to take pride in downtown and we're in the middle of a big growth period, where businesses were doing well and people were coming to downtown," he said. "People aren't going to come downtown...when it looks like a mess."

Many who showed up were peaceful, but some celebrations took a raucous turn as fans set off fireworks in the streets and cars performed "donuts" and "burnouts."

VIDEO: Fans set off fireworks, cars perform stunts in downtown L.A. after Lakers win title
Multiple fireworks were set off and cars performed donuts in downtown L.A. after fans gathered near the Staples Center to celebrate the Lakers' championship win Sunday.



The rowdy celebrations unfolded despite pleas from local leaders, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, to avoid gathering in large crowds to celebrate the win.

An announcement has not been made on an official city celebration, if any, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
