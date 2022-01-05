1 person killed in crash involving 6 vehicles, including FedEx truck, at Cerritos intersection

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent multi-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday morning at an intersection in Cerritos, authorities said.Six vehicles, including a FedEx delivery truck, were involved in the pileup shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Bloomfield Avenue, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said.Several occupants were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash, which prompted a massive response from firefighter-paramedics and police.Video from AIR7 HD showed a dark-colored sedan mangled almost beyond recognition after it apparently T-boned the right side of the FedEx truck. Several packages were scattered nearby.Sheriff's investigators said the collision occurred after one of the drivers failed to stop at the intersection. No citations or arrests were announced Wednesday morning.The crash was recorded by the dashboard camera of a vehicle that was not involved in the crash, the LASD spokesperson said. The footage was not immediately released.