Traffic

1 person killed in crash involving 6 vehicles, including FedEx truck, at Cerritos intersection

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 1 person killed in 6-vehicle crash at Cerritos intersection

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent multi-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday morning at an intersection in Cerritos, authorities said.

Six vehicles, including a FedEx delivery truck, were involved in the pileup shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Bloomfield Avenue, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said.

Several occupants were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash, which prompted a massive response from firefighter-paramedics and police.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a dark-colored sedan mangled almost beyond recognition after it apparently T-boned the right side of the FedEx truck. Several packages were scattered nearby.

Sheriff's investigators said the collision occurred after one of the drivers failed to stop at the intersection. No citations or arrests were announced Wednesday morning.

The crash was recorded by the dashboard camera of a vehicle that was not involved in the crash, the LASD spokesperson said. The footage was not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcerritoslos angeles countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Most COVID patients at LA County hospitals not admitted for virus
Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona' in SoCal
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Potholes causing issues for Echo Park residents
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Show More
405 Freeway: All lanes reopened in Torrance after fatal crash
UCLA, USC limit spectators at indoor athletic events as omicron surges
Proposed bill aims to change the way California schools are funded
FBI dive team joins search for 3-year-old Texas girl
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
More TOP STORIES News