NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and her teen daughter were killed during a violent crash in Norwalk on Monday.It happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Foster and Studebaker roads.The sheriff's department tells Eyewitness News a woman was speeding when she T-boned the car carrying the mother and the girl. The two were taken to the hospital where they later died.The woman who crashed into them is suspected of DUI, according to investigators, and has since been arrested.She has not been identified by authorities. The crash remains under investigation.