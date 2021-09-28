Suspect arrested in attack, attempted sexual assault of Chapman University student on campus

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.

Dalante Jerome Bell, of Anaheim, was booked for assault with the intent to commit rape, according to the Orange Police Department. Bell is not a student and has no connection to the university, authorities added.

After surveillance footage of the suspect in the attack was released to the public Monday, police say a family member brought Bell to the campus to surrender, and he was taken into custody. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The attack, allegedly carried out by a man in a skeleton mask, took place early Friday morning in the lower courtyard of Henley Hall.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, was standing near her dorm room on FaceTime with her boyfriend when she says the man punched her in the face and began to beat her up.

The victim, who is a second-degree black belt, fought back and forced the man to flee as she chased him.

Anyone with information about the incident or other potential victims are urged to contact detectives at (714) 744-7521.

