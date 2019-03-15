Corona missing child: Willful child cruelty charges filed against parents of 8-year-old boy

(Far left and Right) Jillian Marie Godfrey and Bryce Daniel McIntosh are seen in booking photos. (Center) Noah McIntosh is seen in a family photo.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Charges have been filed Friday against the parents of an 8-year-old Corona boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Charges of willful harm to a child were filed against Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey in connection with their missing son, Noah McIntosh.

Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Godfrey's bail is $500,000.

An arraignment, where the couple is expected to be formally charged, was postponed to April 8.

Corona police say their investigation began Tuesday when officers spoke with Godfrey and unsuccessfully tried to contact Bryce McIntosh at an apartment.

Officers serving a search warrant at the apartment Wednesday found McIntosh inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah wasn't there.

Detectives then arrested McIntosh and Godfrey. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

If you have any information about Noah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659 or email him at Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.

