Charges filed against teen driver involved in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini involved in a West Los Angeles crash that killed a 32-year-old woman has been charged, Eyewitness News has learned.The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says charges were filed Wednesday after its investigation was completed. The office says it cannot release what the charges are until the teen has been arraigned. Arraignment is scheduled for April 23 in juvenile court.Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, California, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 in West Los Angeles when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.In the weeks since the fatal crash, Muñoz's friends and family have called for charges to be filed against the teen driver and several protests have been held.