Charges filed against teen driver involved in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini involved in a West Los Angeles crash that killed a 32-year-old woman has been charged, Eyewitness News has learned.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says charges were filed Wednesday after its investigation was completed. The office says it cannot release what the charges are until the teen has been arraigned. Arraignment is scheduled for April 23 in juvenile court.

RELATED: Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen
EMBED More News Videos

A local family is experiencing grief and anger after their daughter was killed in a crash with a Lamborghini driven by a teenager who has yet to be charged with a crime.



Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, California, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 in West Los Angeles when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

In the weeks since the fatal crash, Muñoz's friends and family have called for charges to be filed against the teen driver and several protests have been held.

RELATED: Woman killed in West Los Angeles crash
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was killed and a teenager was hospitalized in a two-car crash in West Los Angeles, officials say.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west los angeleslos angeles countytraffic fatalitiesgeorge gasconfatal crashteen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal brother-sister arrested in real-estate scheme
Teen posing as millionaire allegedly stole $40K in jewelry from open house
Dramatic LAPD bodycam video released in racial profiling lawsuit
Caitlyn Jenner reportedly considering run for California governor
LA County urges COVID-19 vaccination as variants spread
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Local nonprofit provides housing assistance, path to self-sufficiency
Show More
Former Rep. Katie Hill loses key ruling in nude-photo lawsuit
Riverside, San Bernardino counties now in orange tier
Venice Beach to roll out access mat to water's edge
California economy expected to rally post-pandemic
Students, staff cheer cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test
More TOP STORIES News