Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a human body found charred in a trash can fire in South Los Angeles early Monday.Just after 3 a.m., officers were in the 8100 block of S. Grand Avenue, near 81st Street, when they noticed a trash can on fire.Los Angeles firefighters were called and extinguished the blaze.Police said once the fire was put out, a human body was discovered. The body was so badly charred, authorities were not able to distinguish the gender.Homicide detectives and coroner officials were called to the scene to help in the investigation.