Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a human body found charred in a trash can fire in South Los Angeles early Monday.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were in the 8100 block of S. Grand Avenue, near 81st Street, when they noticed a trash can on fire.

Los Angeles firefighters were called and extinguished the blaze.

Police said once the fire was put out, a human body was discovered. The body was so badly charred, authorities were not able to distinguish the gender.

Homicide detectives and coroner officials were called to the scene to help in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhuman remains foundfireSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom set to take office Monday
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday near Malibu after mudslides
Gov. Jerry Brown reflects on term, legacy as he leaves office
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
Whittier woman's body found wrapped in plastic
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Show More
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
As teachers strike looms, LAUSD, union set to negotiate again
Karate instructor helps subdue man chasing woman
Chargers outlast Ravens in wild-card game, 23-17
1 dead, 1 critical after vehicles crash on train tracks in Pacoima
More News