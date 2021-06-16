Chase ends after deputies open fire on 215 Freeway near Menifee, prompting closure of all lanes

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving the Riverside County Sheriff's Department ended with deputies opening fire on the 215 Freeway near Menifee Tuesday evening, leading authorities to shut down all lanes in the area.

The 215 was closed between Ethanac Road and McCall Boulevard, causing a heavy traffic backup.

Details regarding what led to the chase and shooting were not immediately known. U.S. Border Patrol was involved in the incident, but the agency's involvement was unclear.

Traffic in the area was being diverted onto surface streets. It is unknown how long the freeway will remain closed.

Details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

