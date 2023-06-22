Artist "The Art of Chase" designs 'Eye-conic' t-shirt to support Feed SoCal food drive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- " In LA, I saw all these walls, and no one was really painting them, not the way I thought they should be painted," stated local artist The Art of Chase.
Chase donated his time and talent to design a t-shirt to help support ABC7's Feed SoCal campaign.
"So, I really got into that [painting walls] in I would say, the late 90's. And that's how I got into sharing my work on the street and working with business owners and the community to beautify things."
"I just want people to get a feeling of wow, that's interesting, to create a vibe by using the right amount of color, or maybe the right messaging."
ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Chase to design the shirt.
"This 'eye-con', if you will, it's shining, it's taken a little bit from Keith Haring's expression marks, and then the eyes are the symbol for awareness."
"So, this is just, be aware. And since we're working with a charity, let's be aware of the good we can do in the world."
ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of our Feed SoCal merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support SoCal food banks.
"Without the community, I can't paint. I've been painting hundreds of walls pretty much everywhere around the world, but LA gave me my start, Venice gave me my start."
"If I can be a part of it [Feed SoCal] somehow and just help out in some way, then why would I say no?"
