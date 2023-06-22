WATCH LIVE

Artist "The Art of Chase" designs 'Eye-conic' t-shirt to support Feed SoCal food drive

The local muralist hopes to use his art to give back and help the community.

ByKirsten Cintigo and CharNae N. Brown KABC logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 5:37PM
The Art of Chase is known for his psychedelic murals that create a joyous disruption in our lives.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- " In LA, I saw all these walls, and no one was really painting them, not the way I thought they should be painted," stated local artist The Art of Chase.

Chase donated his time and talent to design a t-shirt to help support ABC7's Feed SoCal campaign.

"So, I really got into that [painting walls] in I would say, the late 90's. And that's how I got into sharing my work on the street and working with business owners and the community to beautify things."

"I just want people to get a feeling of wow, that's interesting, to create a vibe by using the right amount of color, or maybe the right messaging."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Chase to design the shirt.

"This 'eye-con', if you will, it's shining, it's taken a little bit from Keith Haring's expression marks, and then the eyes are the symbol for awareness."

"So, this is just, be aware. And since we're working with a charity, let's be aware of the good we can do in the world."

ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of our Feed SoCal merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support SoCal food banks.

"Without the community, I can't paint. I've been painting hundreds of walls pretty much everywhere around the world, but LA gave me my start, Venice gave me my start."

"If I can be a part of it [Feed SoCal] somehow and just help out in some way, then why would I say no?"

You can check out Chase's t-shirt here.

