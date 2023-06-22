Artist "The Art of Chase" designs 'Eye-conic' t-shirt to support Feed SoCal food drive

The Art of Chase is known for his psychedelic murals that create a joyous disruption in our lives.

The local muralist hopes to use his art to give back and help the community.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- " In LA, I saw all these walls, and no one was really painting them, not the way I thought they should be painted," stated local artist The Art of Chase.

Chase donated his time and talent to design a t-shirt to help support ABC7's Feed SoCal campaign.

"So, I really got into that [ painting walls ] in I would say, the late 90's. And that's how I got into sharing my work on the street and working with business owners and the community to beautify things."

"I just want people to get a feeling of wow, that's interesting, to create a vibe by using the right amount of color, or maybe the right messaging."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Chase to design the shirt.

"This 'eye-con', if you will, it's shining, it's taken a little bit from Keith Haring's expression marks, and then the eyes are the symbol for awareness."

"So, this is just, be aware. And since we're working with a charity, let's be aware of the good we can do in the world."

ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of our Feed SoCal merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support SoCal food banks.

"Without the community, I can't paint. I've been painting hundreds of walls pretty much everywhere around the world, but LA gave me my start, Venice gave me my start."

"If I can be a part of it [ Feed SoCal ] somehow and just help out in some way, then why would I say no?"

You can check out Chase's t-shirt here.