Chase: CHP in pursuit of driver through the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading authorities on a chase on freeways through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 3:20 p.m. as a driver in a dark-colored sedan was speeding on the northbound 170 Freeway in the North Hollywood area.

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit as the suspect weaved dangerously across lanes. The chase transition onto the 5 Freeway.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for an unsafe lane change.

