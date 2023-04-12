WATCH LIVE

Chase: CHP in pursuit of driver through the San Fernando Valley

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 10:35PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading authorities on a chase on freeways through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 3:20 p.m. as a driver in a dark-colored sedan was speeding on the northbound 170 Freeway in the North Hollywood area.

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit as the suspect weaved dangerously across lanes. The chase transition onto the 5 Freeway.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for an unsafe lane change.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

