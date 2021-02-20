High-speed CHP chase through Los Angeles ends near USC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol took several people into custody at University Park near USC following a high-speed chase through Los Angeles Friday night.

The driver was going at speeds of over 100 mph on multiple freeways and zigzagging dangerously across lanes.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11:20 p.m. as CHP initiated the pursuit.

During the chase, it appeared authorities lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually spotted it and restarted the chase.

Eventually, the driver exited the freeway and went onto surface street before pulling over near 23rd Street and Figueroa Way.

Five people exited the vehicle and were taken into custody at around 11:50 p.m.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
