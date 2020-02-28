Narcotics suspect apprehended on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita after high-speed chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man wanted on suspicion of a narcotics violation was apprehended after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley on Friday afternoon, officials said.The driver of a black pickup truck reached speeds of up to 100 mph after the California Highway Patrol took over the chase from Pasadena Police Department officers.He pulled over on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita about 12:45 p.m., as multiple CHP officers stopped their vehicles behind the truck and pointed their weapons at the suspect.The driver then exited his vehicle with his hands up, walked backward toward the Highway Patrol units and was handcuffed without incident.Details of the alleged narcotics violation were not immediately available.