Police chase involving elderly kidnapping victim in care facility's van ends in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase involving a health care facility's van and an elderly kidnapping victim ended Thursday morning in Van Nuys when the driver pulled over and surrendered without incident.

The van's side door remained open throughout the pursuit, which made its way through surface streets in the San Fernando Valley while the victim, a man in his 80s, was inside.

The driver of the van, an unidentified woman, pulled over shortly after 9 a.m. and was taken into custody by Los Angeles police officers.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and were evaluating the victim.

The circumstances that led to the chase were unclear.