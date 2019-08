EMBED >More News Videos Commuters exited their cars, skateboarded down the freeway and casually dribbled a basketball as the 405 Freeway was shut down at the end of a police chase on Friday.

WESTCHESTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound 405 Freeway was shut down in Westchester where officers detained seven home-invasion suspects .The suspects were wanted for a home-invasion robbery in the 23300 block of Ladrillo Street in Woodland Hills Friday.Commuters exited their cars, skateboarded down the freeway and casually dribbled a basketball as the 405 Freeway was shut down at the end of a police chase.Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.There were no injuries reported. It is unknown what items where taken.