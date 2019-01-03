EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5010248" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A chase suspect slammed into a person on a scooter during a police pursuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018. WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some. (NO AUDIO)

A suspect ran over a pedestrian on a scooter during a chase on surface streets in Los Angeles Thursday.Culver City police chased the suspect, who authorities say failed to yield, on Washington Boulevard. The red older model Honda Civic had a cracked windshield and a hole in the rear window.Authorities initially reported the vehicle may have been stolen, but later said it was not.At one point in Playa del Rey, the suspect struck a pedestrian who was on a scooter and ran over the man. The suspect never stopped and continued driving.Authorities said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.Eventually the suspect made it into Inglewood, passing red lights and intersections while traveling at moderate speeds.While driving on La Tijera Boulevard, a police cruiser attempted a PIT maneuver that sent the vehicle spinning. The driver, who ended up facing the other direction, paused for a moment and then turned around to continue fleeing from police.Soon after, on Westchester Parkway, another PIT maneuver was done but the suspect managed to turn around and flee again.Moments later, a stronger PIT maneuver was attempted and the driver fled again despite being partially boxed in. During that fourth attempt, the vehicle's bumper fell off and the suspect fled at high speeds.The suspect then led authorities onto the southbound 405 Freeway near Marina del Rey.The chase continued on the southbound freeway through Long Beach into Orange County.Authorities and the suspect merged onto the southbound 5 Freeway near San Juan Capistrano around 1 p.m. - two hours after the chase started.