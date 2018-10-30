Authorities chased a suspect in a possibly stolen vehicle through Covina and into Riverside County Tuesday night.The chase started around 7:50 p.m. near a Walmart in the 1200 block of North Azusa Avenue in Covina. Officers tried to pull the suspect over and the driver took off.The vehicle went onto the 215 Freeway and then eventually got on the 15 Freeway toward Riverside County.Authorities believe there was only one suspect in the silver sedan, but footage from AIR7 HD showed two people in the vehicle.At some point, the suspect exited the freeway and went through surface streets in Riverside. He turned off his lights and started driving slowly.The lights came back on when the driver got onto a main road, but the suspect drove at much slower speeds. A patrol unit then conducted a successful PIT maneuver and spun the vehicle around in the street.Both suspects raised their hands while inside the vehicle as several patrol cruisers stopped in front of them, with officers getting out with their guns drawn.After following commands, both suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.Authorities used a K-9 to search the vehicle to make sure no other suspects or items were inside.The investigation is ongoing.