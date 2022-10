Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in Chatsworth home pool, then grabs some lunch

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was another lazy day by the pool for one bear who decided to take a dip at a home in Chatsworth.

The bear visited the home several times over the past few days, taking swims and getting its share of pomegranates and another bear delicacy: trash.

The homeowners nicknamed the bear "Baloo" after the character in "The Jungle Book."

With a pool, nice amenities and unlimited food, the bear may never want to leave.