Chatsworth High School on lockdown after report of shooting near campus, LAPD says

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chatsworth High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a shooting near the campus, authorities said.

An unidentified suspect was taken into custody after the incident, which was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Lurline Avenue, just east of DeSoto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two ambulances were requested at the scene, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

One person suffered a possible head injury, and another was having trouble breathing, and LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

People on the high school campus were on lockdown inside classrooms as police responded to the incident.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.