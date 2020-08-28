Fatal Chatsworth crash: Motorcyclist's mother asks for witnesses to come forward in possible hit-and-run

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother issued a plea for anyone with information about her son's death in a possible hit-and-run incident in Chatsworth to come forward.

What was initially thought of as a tragic accident may have been something more.

On July 29, 24-year-old Keith Bella was riding his motorcycle on DeSoto Avenue.

Family members say it appears that someone ran him off the road.

The victim's mother, Sloan Bella, is searching for answers and is calling on any witnesses to come forward.

"I am looking for anybody, somebody who saw it, who travels this roadway at lunch hour, noticed anything," said Bella. "He was on a blue bike."

Keith Bella's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Bella's death.

