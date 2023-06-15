Homeless encampment dubbed 'Chatsworth Skid Row' cleared out

Those who were living at the encampment near the Chatsworth train station will now be moved into temporary housing.

This is the 20th Inside Safe encampment operation throughout Los Angeles, according to the city.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After weeks of complaints, a controversial homeless encampment dubbed the "Chatsworth Skid Row" has been cleared.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and Councilmember John Lee launched an Inside Safe operation on Wednesday, which means those who were living at the encampment will be moved into temporary housing.

The encampment was located near the Chatsworth train station at 10040 Old Depot Plaza Rd. and residents said it's been there for years.

During the cleanup, tents were cleared out and tons of trash was moved.

"I think it's good for the neighborhood," said resident Tony Mrgudic. "I think it's potentially good for the homeless people here if they take advantage of what the city is offering. I think the city and county are both offering shelters."

A few weeks ago, Eyewitness News spoke with Nicholas Hamilton, who had been living in the encampment and said he wanted to get out.

Hamilton said he stayed there because he didn't want to go to a shelter. He's now one of the individuals being moved to temporary housing.

"That didn't really fit my style," he said. "You live in like cubicles and there's no privacy. This way, there's actual privacy and that's kind of what I wanted."

Officials said the area near the encampment is a flood control channel that was being blocked with debris. The Department of Public Works cleared the area and will soon put up a fence.

Some residents are relieved, especially those with concerns about a nearby daycare.

"I was worried before because he's in school and he has a lot of friends his age here," said parent Courtney Hubbard of her child. "It's good to see they are making an attempt to clean it up and it does make me feel better."

Several residents who refused to participate in an on-camera interview said they're happy the area has been cleaned up but can't help but wonder: how long will this last?

They said they will keep monitoring the area and if there are any changes, they said they plan on calling city and county officials.

