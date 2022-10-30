Evacuations lifted in San Jacinto neighborhood after pool chemicals leak from shipping container

A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) -- All evacuation orders and warnings for residents of a San Jacinto neighborhood were lifted Sunday after a leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container that emitted a strong smell.

The Riverside County Fire Department lifted the evacuation order at 11 a.m. Sunday and said the incident has been terminated and turned over to the cleanup contractor. Residents were asked to use caution returning to the area.

Firefighters and hazardous materials experts evaluated the leak of pool chemicals overnight.

At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, fire officials reported. Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.

At about 8 a.m., an evacuation order was issued for homes east of Hewitt Street, south of Seventh Avenue, north of Shaver Street and west of Camino Los Banos. A care and reception center was established at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Drive, Cal Fire officials said.

At around 10:20 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the area of south of Main Street, west of San Jacinto Avenue, north of Esplanade and east of Ramona Expressway.

At 6:30 p.m., the department tweeted: "Firefighters and the HAZMAT team are continuing to mitigate the incident. The HAZMAT team has made entry to the container and are assessing the removal of the chemicals. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place."

