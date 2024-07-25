WATCH LIVE

Dozens of cars burning at Lancaster salvage yard, sending black smoke over desert

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, July 25, 2024 11:08PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A car recycling yard was on fire in Lancaster, with dozens of vehicles engulfed by flames and sending up thick black smoke over the Antelope Valley.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on W Avenue H-8 and N. Sierra Highway in Lancaster.

The location was described as a car crusher site, with dozens of crushed vehicles on fire and hundreds more in the immediate vicinity.

There were no injuries immediately reported. There was also no immediate word as to whether hazardous materials were burning.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

