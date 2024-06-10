Reported 'vapor cloud' at Chatsworth commercial building prompts evacuations

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hazmat incident in Chatsworth prompted dozens of people inside a commercial building to evacuate Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles firefighters and a hazardous-materials team responded to a large one-story building in the 20700 block of W. Marilla Street for a report of an unknown "vapor cloud" coming from behind the building, according to LAFD.

LAFD evacuated 70 people from the building as a precaution.

There are no reported injuries and there is no known offsite hazard, the LAFD said. Firefighters were keeping people away from the area.

No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the vapor is unknown.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.