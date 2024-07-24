Rosemead pallet yard fire sending up thick plumes of black smoke

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A large commercial fire in Rosemead sent up thick plumes of black smoke visible from throughout the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles.

The three-alarm fire was burning on River Avenue just south of the 10 Freeway at a pallet yard where 55-gallon drums were also being consumed by flames.

The exact nature of the materials on fire was not immediately known, but a hazardous materials team was responding to the scene,

By around 3:30 p.m. firefighters had extinguished most of the visible flames but smoldering materials continued to emit thick clouds of smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.