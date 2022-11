Smoke and flames could be seen for miles though it's unclear how the fire started.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire broke out at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m. as several fire departments responded.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.