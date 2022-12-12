2 small chihuahuas killed by coyotes in Granada Hills, video shows moment leading up to attack

This comes after a coyote attacked a young girl in front of her home in Woodland Hills.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two small chihuahuas were killed by coyotes Sunday morning at a home in Granada Hills.

The dog owners, Tamara and Doug Wynn, spoke with Eyewitness News and said the attack happened in the backyard of their home on Encino Avenue.

They shared video showing the moment of the attack. You can hear the dogs screaming in the background.

Both chihuahuas died of their injuries.

This comes after a coyote attacked a young girl in front of her home in Woodland Hills.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said with the help of USDA Wildlife Services, that coyote was captured and has since been euthanized.

Earlier this year, one Woodland Hills resident captured video of a coyote sneaking into her home through the doggie door.

