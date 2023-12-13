Chihuahua rescue: Kindhearted drivers help catch scared dog on New York expressway

Toni Yates has more on the dog rescue.

NEW YORK -- A car chase took place on the Staten Island Expressway, but this wasn't just any regular car chase.

Drivers on their commute began to realize that a loose chihuahua had somehow ended up on the expressway.

Drivers trying to get the Chihuahua off the expressway. Katie Montello via Storyful

The chihuahua goes by the name "Bean," and his owners say he was spooked by another dog, causing him to run as fast and as far as he could.

"He got under the fence, didn't know there was a hole," said Tammy Richardson, Bean's mom.

In a team effort, about 20 cars pitched in to help by slowing down to make sure the fast cars couldn't hurt the already scared pup.

"I jumped out and chased; I didn't expect that dog could be so fast," said Ella Wolskawoja, who was among the many who stepped in to help catch Bean.

Nurse Kaitlyn McGinley spotted Wolskawoja running and pulled her car over.

"I was like why is this woman running on the highway," she said, before realizing what was taking place. "The dog ran under my car and hid under my tire. Someone gave me a bag, and I scooped him up and put him in the car."

After getting the traffic under control, the drivers managed to scoop "Bean" up and get him back to his owners safely.