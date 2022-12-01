19-month-old girl found safe, mother arrested after alleged abduction in the San Fernando Valley

A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Monday afternoon, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-month-old girl has been found safe and her mother was arrested after she allegedly abducted the child in the San Fernando Valley, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Kyra Mangayayam was taken by Diana Robles Hernandez Monday afternoon from the 20200 block of Keswick Street, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

Robles does not have custody rights of the girl, police said.

Additional details about where they were both found were not disclosed, but police said the Endangered Missing Advisory has been deactivated.

City News Service contributed to this report.