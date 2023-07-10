A young boy was left critically injured after being hit by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles as Fourth of July celebrations were underway across the region.

Mother says young son collapsed in her arms after being hit by stray bullet on 4th of July

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a young boy who's fighting for his life after being hit by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles on the 4th of July recalled the terrifying moment she knew her family's celebration would be cut short.

"Me and my children were watching fireworks and then all of a sudden, I see my son collapse," said the boy's mom, Hortensia Sanchez.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. outside the family's home on E. 40th Place.

Bryan Ivan Robles Jr. was standing outside on the yard when he was hit by the stray bullet on top of his head.

Sanchez said she noticed a bleeding wound on his head.

"It is heartbreaking to see my baby son fighting for his life, he is only 6 years old and already has gone through many surgeries," said the mother on a GoFundMe she created for his medical expenses. "Let's keep my baby in our prayers and hope for a miracle."

According to paramedics, Bryan was not conscious or breathing when they arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Sanchez said the left side of his brain has been damaged.

Neighbors who spoke with Eyewitness News after the incident last week said they were shocked to hear the news. Jose Cortez, a neighbor and family friend, said his daughter plays with Bryan.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, described him as a playful kid.

"We actually saw him way before the accident happened. He was helping his mom sweep up the fireworks. It's crazy," said a neighbor.

No arrests have been made and authorities say the incident does not appear to be gang-related.