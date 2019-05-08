Child killed, drivers injured in Pomona crash, police say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A child has died in a two-car crash in Pomona Tuesday night, police say.The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of White Avenue, just north of McKinley Avenue.Investigators said one of the vehicles crossed the center line, striking the other car.Police confirmed a child was killed in the wreck, while both drivers of the vehicles received medical treatment.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are looking into many factors, including possible DUI.A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of the child who was killed. To donate,