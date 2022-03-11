Man brutally stabbed more than 10 times while walking to store in Chinatown, family says

According to police, it happened near Alpine Street and Broadway Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
According to David Yu, the victim's brother who spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday, the man was stabbed more than 10 times.
He said when police arrived, his brother had the suspect pinned down, despite being severely injured.
"We didn't imagine something like this, something so violent," said Yu.
According to a GoFundMe created by Yu, his brother was stabbed in his face, head, neck, groin and abdominal area.
He is currently being treated for his injuries.
"You have to be on your guard, unfortunately. That's the sad part," said Yu. "Why? Why would we have to? It's really because folks ... they're doing that type of criminal activity, assaulting people. My brother was just walking to the store. Literally, just minding his own business, and someone comes up with a knife, and literally tried to kill him. Thank goodness he's a strong guy. He defended himself."
The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Timothy Mears. He was arrested on a felony mayhem charge.
Mears is being held on a $100,000 bail.