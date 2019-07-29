Chino Hills fire caused by large bird hitting power lines, fire department says

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The 156-acre brush fire that damaged at least one home in Chino Hills was caused by a large bird striking high-voltage power lines, the fire department said on Monday.

After hitting the power lines, the bird caught fire, fell to the ground and ignited dry grass, Chino Valley Fire posted on Twitter.

The tweet went on to state that fire officials and SoCal Edison reps inspected the power pole and concluded that there was not a transformer installed on the power pole or involved in the fire as they initially reported.

As of Monday, the fire had burned 156 acres and damaged at least one home in Chino Hills.

Firefighters appeared to be making headway battling the flames, with forward progress stopped and containment listed at 80% by the morning.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported. Dry, hot conditions contributed to the spread Sunday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 90s and a light breeze fanned the flames.

The flames came dangerously close to a number of homes, and one house on Miramonte Court sustained extensive damage when flames broke out on the roof. Firefighters attacked the structure fire with water and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes.

The vegetation fire - named the Star Fire - began near Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane just before 2 p.m., according to the Chino Valley Independent Fire Department.

Chino Valley Fire crews were working to contain the blaze and urged people to avoid the area.

Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star and Chino Avenue has reopened to traffic, but Chino Avenue between Rock Springs Road and Chino Hills Parkway remains closed.



Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the scene. It is unclear when fire officials expect the blaze to be fully contained.
