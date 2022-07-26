200 beagles to be put up for adoption in SoCal after thousands rescued from breeding facility

Some 200 beagles arrived in California after 4,000 were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. They'll eventually need a forever home.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Some dog lovers in Southern California will have the opportunity to give a rescued beagle a forever home.

Some 200 beagles arrived in California this weekend after 4,000 were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. They were destined to be used in research.

4,000 beagles will need new homes after rescue from mistreatment at Virginia breeding facility

The beagles are now in the care of Priceless Pets in Chino Hills. They will be microchipped, vaccinated, spayed and neutered before going to foster homes.

Priceless Pets said they have received hundreds of applications. The organization's website will be updated when the dogs are available to be adopted.