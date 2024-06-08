Dozen of dogs rescued from I.E. home amid child-neglect case up for adoption

FAWNSKIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of dogs and puppies rescued from a home in Fawnskin near Big Bear will soon be or are now up for adoption.

Thirty-two of the puppies and dogs at the San Bernardino County shelter in Devore are awaiting a forever home.

"The individual was trying to help these animals, help the dogs, unfortunately it became too much," said Tara Campos, supervisor with San Bernardino Animal Care.

The canines were discovered Saturday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the home to do a welfare check on three children.

"When deputies arrived they located approximately 50 in cages inside of a U-haul truck. The dogs appeared uncared for and they didn't have any food or water," said Gloria Huerta with the sheriff's department.

Despite those conditions, animal care officials say the dogs are in good health.

The owner was cited.

Deputies returned to the home later that day to continue their investigation into the care of the three children.

"They found the suspect's 8-year-old daughter had wounds that had not been treated. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested for child abuse and taken into custody," Huerta said.

Investigators say 44-year-old Marinda Montanez was arrested and booked for child cruelty and neglect after they say she had left her children alone for hours while she smoked cocaine in Victorville.

All three children and the dogs were taken from the home.

While some of the pups ended up in the Devore shelter, five nursing dogs and their litters are being cared for at the Big Bear shelter.

"They are too young to be without a mother at this point," said Campos. "So, if they do get adopted they go with mom with all the puppies."

Click here to connect with San Bernardino County Animal Care and inquire about the dogs.

Many of the dogs found in Fawnskin can be viewed on the agency's Pet Search page.