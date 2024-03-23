2024 Puppy Palooza: Three adult dogs still looking for forever homes

All of the Puppy Palooza puppies were adopted. Let's find homes for our more mature dogs!
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 celebrated National Puppy Day with our 8th annual Puppy Palooza adoption event on Friday, and we are happy to report that all 20 puppies featured found homes within a matter of minutes!
However, three bigger dogs featured at the event still need forever homes, and we hope you'll help us find the right fit for these great companions!
Batman is a 7-year-old male Shepherd mix. He's participated in several Violence Prevention Humane Education programs with youth. He is very treat motivated and affectionate. He would do best in a home where he is the only pet. He does well in car rides to and from youth programs and sits quietly in his crate while waiting for programs to begin.
Oreo is a 6-year-old female Catahoula Leopard dog. She is a sweet, friendly dog who loves to watch local wildlife and likes to "hug" her favorite humans. Catahoula Leopard dogs are named after Catahoula Parish, Louisiana, and became the Louisiana state dog in 1979.
Berlin is a 4-year-old male Bull Terrier. He loves music! Just put on some tunes and he'll "sing" along. He loves to work on skills like "wave," "play dead," and saying "I love you." He would do best in a home where he is the only dog
Those wishing to adopt one can go to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center.
The address is 7700 E. Spring Street in Long Beach and they are open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The adoption fees for these three dogs are free, thanks to Howard's Appliances and The Lab Athletic Club!
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877. They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy. Donate at spcaLA/donate.
ADOPTION DETAILS FROM spcaLA: