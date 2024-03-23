2024 Puppy Palooza: Three adult dogs still looking for forever homes

All of the Puppy Palooza puppies were adopted. Let's find homes for our more mature dogs!

Batman, Berlin and Oreo are sweet dogs looking for a family to love

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 celebrated National Puppy Day with our 8th annual Puppy Palooza adoption event on Friday, and we are happy to report that all 20 puppies featured found homes within a matter of minutes!

However, three bigger dogs featured at the event still need forever homes, and we hope you'll help us find the right fit for these great companions!

Batman is a 7-year-old male Shepherd mix. He's participated in several Violence Prevention Humane Education programs with youth. He is very treat motivated and affectionate. He would do best in a home where he is the only pet. He does well in car rides to and from youth programs and sits quietly in his crate while waiting for programs to begin.

Oreo is a 6-year-old female Catahoula Leopard dog. She is a sweet, friendly dog who loves to watch local wildlife and likes to "hug" her favorite humans. Catahoula Leopard dogs are named after Catahoula Parish, Louisiana, and became the Louisiana state dog in 1979.

Berlin is a 4-year-old male Bull Terrier. He loves music! Just put on some tunes and he'll "sing" along. He loves to work on skills like "wave," "play dead," and saying "I love you." He would do best in a home where he is the only dog

Those wishing to adopt one can go to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center.

The address is 7700 E. Spring Street in Long Beach and they are open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The adoption fees for these three dogs are free, thanks to Howard's Appliances and The Lab Athletic Club!

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877. They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy. Donate at spcaLA/donate.

ADOPTION DETAILS FROM spcaLA:

All spcaLA adoption requirements apply.

Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip.

Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit.

Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt.

Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption.

Applications are approved and sometimes are denied.

Must be 18 or older to adopt.

Bring your valid government-issued photo identification.

Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required.

If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted.

Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour.

If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn.